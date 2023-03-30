Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

