SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Up 3.5%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.57. 11,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

