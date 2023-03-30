Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 1.1%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.27). 89,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 625,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

Sosandar Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lesley Watt acquired 43,184 shares of Sosandar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.32 ($12,203.37). Corporate insiders own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

