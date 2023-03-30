Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Sells $39,600.00 in Stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SOHO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sotherly Hotels

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

