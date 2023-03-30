Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $47.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 247,105 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

