Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

TSE SDE traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$14.18. The company had a trading volume of 548,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$8.92 and a 52 week high of C$16.04.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

