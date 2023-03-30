SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.6% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

DIA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $327.41. 1,206,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,177. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

