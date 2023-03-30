SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.09. 1,105,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

