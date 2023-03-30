SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $39.04.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

