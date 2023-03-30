SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter.

QUS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.15. The company has a market cap of $948.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $126.85.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

