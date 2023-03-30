SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 630,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,959. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

