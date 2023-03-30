SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.