SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,715,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.43. 105,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,533. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

