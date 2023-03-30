SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 182,564 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical volume of 96,428 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

KRE traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 20,567,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,911,004. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $72.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

