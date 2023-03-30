Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 18,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $15.20.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Special Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.