Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NYSE:SPB opened at $62.79 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

