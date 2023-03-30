Spell Token (SPELL) Price Tops $0.0007

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and $6.50 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

