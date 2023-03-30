Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Spire Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.31. 47,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,537. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

