Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Update

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Spirent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1764 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirent Communications Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.73) to GBX 204 ($2.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

