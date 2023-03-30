Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $415,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

