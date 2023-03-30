Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$714.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.25 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

