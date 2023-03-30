SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,711 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

