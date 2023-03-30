S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Update

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 876,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,509. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

