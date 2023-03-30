St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of St Barbara stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

