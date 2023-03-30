STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,935 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.29% of STAG Industrial worth $74,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 393,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.