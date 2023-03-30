Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stake Boosted by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 8,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.