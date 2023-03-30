Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $4.20. Startek shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 18,700 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on SRT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
