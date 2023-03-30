Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $4.20. Startek shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 18,700 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SRT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Startek Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 41.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Startek by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Recommended Stories

