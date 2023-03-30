Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,588,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 4,737,932 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $876.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after buying an additional 157,590 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 294,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.