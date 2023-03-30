Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $16.78 on Monday. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,113,532 shares of company stock worth $91,636,573. 53.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

