Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $512.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTAS. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.00.

CTAS stock opened at $465.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

