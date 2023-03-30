Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Price Target to $9.00

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.30 price objective on the stock.
Silver Spike Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ SSIC opened at $8.50 on Monday. Silver Spike Investment has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment
Silver Spike Investment Company Profile
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Spike Investment (SSIC)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.