Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Price Target to $9.00

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.30 price objective on the stock.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ SSIC opened at $8.50 on Monday. Silver Spike Investment has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.