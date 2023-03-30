Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,637. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

FIVN opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.72. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

