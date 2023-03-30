Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average volume of 1,769 call options.

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,074. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $20.99.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 654.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.