Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pitney Bowes Put Options (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,393 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 392% compared to the average volume of 1,096 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 140,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 2,377,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 567,615 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.22. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

