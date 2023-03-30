StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

