StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.50. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

