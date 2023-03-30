StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Up 0.4 %

Gaia stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.