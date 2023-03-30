StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

