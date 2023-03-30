StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.35.
Vista Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.