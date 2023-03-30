Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $24.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of STOK opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

