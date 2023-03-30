Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 311,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 84,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 774,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

