Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Stephens raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

