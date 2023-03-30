Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.3 %

PH traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.50. The company had a trading volume of 138,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.77. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

