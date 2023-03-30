Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 305,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,476. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

