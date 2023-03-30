Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 416 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 583,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,341. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

