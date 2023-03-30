Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.96. 450,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

