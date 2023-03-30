Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $919,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,998. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

