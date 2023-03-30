Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.06

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and traded as low as $20.55. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 4,620 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.94%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

