Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,730,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 97,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

SU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 1,356,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,248. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

