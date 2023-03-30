Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.40. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 875,139 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 798,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 292,330 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

