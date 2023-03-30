Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SUP opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of 505.00 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Insider Activity at Superior Industries International

In other news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,923.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,921.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

About Superior Industries International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

